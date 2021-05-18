TDP to boycott AP Assembly budget session!

The opposition TDP has decided to boycott the upcoming budget session of AP Legislative Assembly.

The TDP said there is no point in holding ‘name sake budget session’ just for a single day on May 20 and for this reason they have decided to boycott the session.

TDLP deputy leader in Assembly K Atchennaidu said that Jagan government is holding name sake budget session for a day out of fear that his government will collapse if Assembly session is not conducted within a gap of six months as per Constitution.

He said the budget session will be meaningful only if it is held for at least two weeks to discuss on budget proposals and appropriation bill.

He criticised YSRCP government’s plans to secure Assembly approval for budget without any debate. He said a full fledged debate is a must to approve AP Budget for 2021-22 which is as big as Rs 2.11 lakh crore budget.

He questioned the rationale behind holding Assembly session at this stage when there are over 2 lakh Covid active cases in state while not holding budget session in March when Covid active cases were just 900.