Telangana police to use AI to check face masks norm violations

In another technology-based initiative, the Telangana Police will use Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based system to identify through CCTVs people who do not wear face masks in public.

Terming it as first-of-its-kind initiative in India, Director General of Police M. Mahender Reddy said the rollout will begin soon in Hyderabad, Cyberabad, and Rachakonda police commissionerates that cover Hyderabad and its suburbs.

The police chief said the initiative involved leveraging computer vision and deep learning techniques on Closed-Circuit Television (CCTVs).

In a move aimed at containing the spread of coronavirus, the Telangana government last month made wearing of face masks compulsory for people when they step out of their homes.

The police in the districts is imposing fines of Rs 500 to Rs 1,000 on the violators.

Meanwhile, the DGP on Friday directed all Commissioners of Police and Superintendents of Police to release vehicles seized for various violations during the lockdown period.

“The Enforcement Officers/Station House Officers have been directed to return all the vehicles seized during the lockdown to their owners immediately under proper acknowledgement,” the DGP said

The violators/owners will have to make payment of compounding fee, wherever applicable, as per rules and submit a set of photocopies of vehicle documents for record.

They shall also submit in writing declarations/understandings for presenting the vehicles in courts, if required.

The police chief said the entire process shall be completed within the next week in a transparent manner.

The police across the state had seized more than 1.5 lakh vehicles, mostly two-wheeler, since the lockdown began on March 22.

Following appeals from various quarters, Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar had last week announced release of about 34,000 vehicles.