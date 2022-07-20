Telangana urges Centre to analyse Polavaram backwater issue

The Telangana government has repeatedly requested the Centre to analyse the problem posed by backwater from Polavaram project being built by Andhra Pradesh across Godavari river, a senior official said on Wednesday.

However, the Centre has not responded to this request and other issues, Special Chief Secretary, Water Resources Rajat Kumar, said.

The official stated this a day after Transport Minister P. Ajay Kumar blamed height of the Polavaram project for recent floods in Godavari at Bhadrachalam and other parts of Telangana’s Bhadradri Kothagudem district.

Rajat Kumar said backwaters from Polavaram not only damage crops but also posed a threat to historic places and to inundate Bhadrachalam and adjoining areas.

The official said construction of Polavaram will submerge one lakh acres of land.

Ajay Kumar’s demand to lower the height of Polavaram dam and hand over seven mandals back to Telangana which were merged with Andhra Pradesh in 2014 had evoked strong reaction from Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Rajat Kumar also dismissed criticism from some quarters over the damage caused to Kaleshwaram project from recent floods. He told reporters that the project was built after taking approvals from 18 departments in the Central Water Commission.

He also stated that the data from the India Meteorological Department and the European Satellite Agency did not help in anticipating the intensity of the rains.

The official said due to heavy rains and floods Kaleshwaram project suffered a loss of Rs 20-25 crore. He, however, clarified that as per the agreement, the loss will be compensated by the company which executed the project.

He said Kaleshwaram pumphouse repair will be completed in 45 days.

Opposition parties in Telangana had slammed the state government over the damage caused to the project and blamed poor design and faulty planning for the inundation of the pumphouse.