Telangana’s 16 municipalities bag Swachh Survekshan-2022 awards

Telangana has once again bagged a huge number of Swachh Survekshan awards.

This year, 16 Urban Local Bodies (ULB), in the state have bagged Swachh Survekshan awards 2022 which will be presented in Delhi on October 1.

Selection for the awards was conducted by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs which gave star ratings for the resolution of issues related to sanitation, and garbage free city, for the period of July 2021 to January 2022.

A total of 90 topics were considered in selection of the awards.

The awards have been announced in the categories of solid Waste Management, community level composting, public toilets, liquid waste management, awareness levels among people, management of community toilets, citizen engagement, innovation, and others.

Adibatla, Badangpet, Boothpur, Chandur, Chityal, Gajwel, Ghatkesar, Husnabad, Kompally, AKoratla, Kothapalli, Neredcherla, Sircilla, Turkayamjal and Vemulawada municipalities and Secunderabad Cantonment have bagged the awards.

Minister for municipal administration and urban development, K.T. Rama Rao has congratulated all officials and employees of the ULBs.

He said that several programmes were taken up for improvement of cities under the direction of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

Rama Rao said the achievement was possible because of CM KCR’s vision for the all round development of urban local bodies in the state.

A lot of development is witnessed in towns and cities because of the state government’s pioneering Pattana Pragathi programme and new Municipal Act.

KTR said that the awards bagged over consecutive years is a testament of Telangana’s commitment towards all round development of cities.

He claimed that the state is already a role model to the country with its pioneering policies and programmes.

He added that the nationwide recognition, the Swachh Survekshan Awards, shows that Telangana is certainly a role model in urban development and administration too.