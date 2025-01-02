Telugu girls bring two Arjuna Awards

Telugu girls Jyothi Yarraji and Deepthi Jeevanji made Telugu states proud by earning the prestigious Arjuna Awards. The two sportswomen, were part of the the list consisting of 32 sports persons, who were chosen for Arjuna Awards for outstanding performance in the field of Sports and Games in 2024.

Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports announced Khel Ratna, Arjuna, and Dronacharya Awards on Thursday. President of India Droupadi Murmu will present these awards to sportspersons on January 17 at Rashtrapati Bhavan, New Delhi.

Para Olympian Deepthi Jeevanji was chosen for Arjuna Award, as she made India proud by winning Bronze medal in Paralympics 2024 conducted in Paris. The 20-year-old para Olympian from Telangana, Deepthi Jeevanji was qualified for para athletics under mentally impaired category.

Owing to her sheer determination and hadwork, she travelled from a remote village in Telangana to the level of winning a Paralympics medal for India.

The story of track and field athlete Jyothi Yarraji is also equally inspiring. The 25-year-old athlete hailing from Vishakapatnam in Andhra Pradesh won Silver medal in 100m hurdles in 2022 Asian Games held in China.

Daughter of a security guard, Jyothi Yarraji made not just her parents proud but entire India proud by her performances in international sports arena.

Jyothi’s mother used to work as domestic help to make ends meet. Thus the young athlete has braved poverty and adversity to emerge as Arjuna Awardee.