‘Telugu Indian Idol’ makes a grand return with a new season on aha

The show gets much bigger as Musical Titans S.S. Thaman, Geetha Madhuri, and Karthik Unite to Judge Telugu Indian Idol 2, Hosted by the Charismatic Hema Chandra! –

Hyderabad, 14th February: Over the last 3 years, aha, the 100% local OTT has always aimed at providing its viewers with clutter-breaking shows and entertaining content. With its latest launch, ‘Telugu Indian Idol 2,’ aha is set to unleash a wave of musical magic that will resonate globally. From undiscovered talents to seasoned pros, the show promises to unearth the best singers from the Telugu-speaking world, all while keeping the audience on the edge of their seats. But that’s not all; the show grabbed the eyeballs of people across 190 countries last year by showcasing the unique and rich culture of the Telugu-speaking states through music. In season 2, aha opens doors for talented singers to reach new heights and shine on a global stage from smallest of towns all the way from Telugu states to United States and UK. The biggest reality show after ‘Unstoppable with NBK’ on aha will be grander and more exciting than ever!

Speaking about the show’s unveiling in a grand manner, CEO – aha, Ajit Thakur- mentioned, “Telugu Indian Idol successfully started a legacy last year that inspires and resonates with millions of people across Andhra Pradesh & Telangana. In fact, we saw new levels of fanfare for the show in 2022. To continue entertaining our audience and providing talented individuals with a platform to showcase their talent again, we came up with a new season that is much bigger than before. With a lot of expectation from the consumers, we wanted to give Telugu Indian Idol the perfect launch, and hence, we decided to organize a unique press conference unveiling the set and the judges.”

The iconic singing reality show provided several extraordinary singers with a platform to showcase their talent and learn from the best in the industry last year. More than six thousand people have given the auditions this year, and the 50 selected contestants will get a chance to sing before the renowned panel of judges, including musical icons like S.S Thaman, Geetha Madhuri and Karthik. They will also be seen evaluating every singer’s performance and progress throughout the season and helping them turn into a Telugu Indian Idol. Hema Chandra, on the other hand, will be seen as the host, ensuring that viewers are entertained and engaged throughout each episode. If the top celebrity names have excited you, wait until you watch the grand premiere of Telugu Indian Idol.

S.S Thaman, who will be seen as a judge of the popular reality show again and was given opportunity to talented singers last year, adds, “Telugu Indian Idol has been very close to my heart because I have been associated with it since the first season. I feel emotional and proud that the show’s second season is being launched. No singing reality show celebrates music like aha does with Telugu Indian Idol, and I’m confident this season will raise the bar higher.”

Adding to everyone’s excitement, debuting as judge on OTT, Geetha Madhuri revealed, “Music has been my way of life since my childhood, and I’m honored to be able to share my experience with the budding singers coming on the show. This season will truly be epic, with much importance given to quality and taking singing and the show’s production value to the next level. The heartwarming stories of the contestants will also inspire many people across the country.”

So, what are you waiting for? Get ready to watch the most loved singing reality show on aha with Telugu Indian Idol.