Sree Vishnu Uses Balakrishna’s Song

Hero Sree Vishnu who was last seen in Alluri will next be seen in another different film. Ram Abbaraju who made an OTT film Vivaha Bojanambu based on covid is directing the movie. Reba Monica John is the heroine in the movie presented by Anil Sunkara. Razesh Danda is producing the movie, along with AK Entertainments banner.

On Valentine’s Day eve, the makers revealed the film’s title- Samajavaragamana. Balakrishna’s movie Top Hero had the chartbuster track Samajavaragamana and this generation knows the blockbuster number with the same title in Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramloo.

The makers have also released the first look poster. Like the title, the first-look poster is also very impressive. It indeed discloses that Samajavaragamana will be an out-and-out family entertainer laced with family emotions.

Apparently, Sree Vishnu who tries to play Sitara is not allowed to do so. Actress Reba Monica John, Vennela Kishore, Naresh, and Sreekanth Iyengar also appear in the poster.

Gopi Sundar renders soundtracks for the movie which will arrive in theatres in summer, this year.