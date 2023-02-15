Renu Desai responds about her Health Problems

Renu Desai is very active on social media. She keeps updating about her fun activities, loving messages, about her son Akira Nandan and about her daughter as well on her Insta wall. But her recent post is about her health issues and she asked all women to be strong and not to lose hope in themselves, while they are suffering from any issue. The actress is currently doing well and is in plans to direct a film. She is already showing her appearance on the small screen and also planning to act in movies again.

The former actress opened up on Instagram about her health issues with a heartfelt note. She wrote, “All my near and dear ones know that I am dealing with heart and some other health issues since few years and at times it really gets very difficult to find the strength to make sense of it all. But the reason I am posting this here today is to remind myself and so many others who are struggling with their own problems that we have to be strong no matter what and keep having faith in the process and take it one day at a time. Don’t lose hope in yourself and life. The Universe has its own sweet plans for us. And at times, as Skipper the Penguin said “Just smile and wave, boys. Smile and wave” (the treatments, medication, yoga, nutrition, etc is going on and hopefully I should be getting back to normal life and to shooting soon).”