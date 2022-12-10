T’gana: Laptops to be distributed among IIIT Basara students

About 2,200 laptops, 1,500 desktops will be distributed among students of Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT), popularly known as IIIT Basara in Telangana’s Nirmal district.

A mini T-Hub will also come up at the institute enabling innovation and startup ecosystem.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in this regard was signed on Saturday between T-Hub and RGUKT on the sidelines of fifth convocation ceremony attended by Telangana IT and Industries Minister K.T. Rama Rao, Education Minister P. Sabitha Indra Reddy, and Forest Minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy.

On the occasion, Minister KTR kept the promises made to the university’s students in September, 2022.

Along with his cabinet colleagues, he ceremoniously distributed laptops to engineering students.

Laptops and desktops are readied to be given away to the engineering, and P1 and P2 students.

The ministers presented degrees to the graduating students, and gold medals to meritorious students.

Minister KTR said that in association with T-Hub & T-works, RGUKT will be encouraged to offer courses in innovation and entrepreneurship, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Data Analytics, Aerospace, Smart Materials, Electric Vehicles, Clean Energy, and Holography as a minor course or diploma course in order to be industry ready.

While addressing the students at the campus, KTR enthused them with entrepreneurship spirit, and spoke about the plethora of opportunities in emerging sectors.

He informed them of the robust innovation ecosystem established by the state government, which includes T-Hub, WE HUB, T-Works, Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge (TASK), T-Works, Research and Innovation Circle of Hyderabad (RICH).

The minister said that Telangana is playing a leading role in facilitating and providing strategic direction to global companies with high-quality human resources.

Explaining to the students about the demand for alternative materials as the existing materials contribute to carbon emission, the minister recommended them to look at 3D – Digitization, Decarbonization and Decentralization, which will present immense opportunities for students in the near future.

He requested Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy to introduce a practice school or apprenticeship model so that students get industrial exposure while pursuing academics.

KTR assured that the campus will be supplied with Mission Bhagiratha water. RGUKT will become the first educational institute in the country to meet its energy from renewable sources and not from traditional power, and the campus will get a science block.

He appreciated Sabitha Indra Reddy for the decision to establish a 10-bedded hospital supported by doctors from various specialisations.

The minister said that the state government under the leadership of K. Chandrashekar Rao is committed to improve the infrastructure of higher education institutions.