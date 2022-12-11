New title announced for Pawan Kalyan and Harish Shankar Film

After years of delay, Pawan Kalyan’s next film in the direction of Harish Shankar is all set for launch. The film was titled Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh but the makers changed the title of the film. The mass entertainer is now titled Ustaad Bhagat Singh. The film is the remake of Theri and Harish Shankar made changes accordingly considering the fans of Pawan Kalyan. Ustaad Bhagat Singh is an out-and-out commercial entertainer. The final script is locked and the actors, and technicians are finalized. Devi Sri Prasad scores the music and Ayananka Bose handles the cinematography work.

Mythri Movie Makers are the producers and the release date of Ustaad Bhagat Singh will be announced at a later date. Pawan Kalyan is shooting for Hari Hara Veera Mallu directed by Krish. He also signed a stylish action thriller in the direction of Sujeeth. Pawan Kalyan is keen to complete all these three films before he turns busy in politics.