Thank you registers disastrous numbers on the opening day

Naga Chaitanya – Vikram Kumar’s Thank you has taken a very poor start at the boxoffice with a distributor share of 1.70 Cr. This is the lowest ever opening for a Naga Chaitanya film. The film has registered below par occupancies for the noon shows and the occupancies got declined further for each show passing by .The numbers are lower than the films of the hero which have released 7 years back.

The film has crashed on its second day registering even worse occupancy and expected to be a washout by Monday.