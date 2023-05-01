Thanks To NBK For Suggesting Rama Banam: Gopichand

Macho hero Gopichand will next be seen in Rama Banam. The film directed by Sriwass under People Media Factory will arrive on May 5th. The team celebrated the film’s pre-release event in Hyderabad in presence of several guests.

Gopichand thanked his entire team for the support and also the guests for gracing the event. “The credit for this wonderful story goes to Bhupathi Raja. Sriwass who directed the movie did his part capably. I am truly thankful to our producers for their steadfast support.

Special thanks to Nandamuri Balakrishna garu for suggesting the title Rama Banam. It gave us a lot of positive energy. I am elated to play Jagapathi Babu’s brother again after Lakshyam. Ali and I had a great time working together, and I am sure our combination will work again.”

Sampath Nandi, Karthik Dandu, Maruthi and few others attended the event.