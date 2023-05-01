Aryan Khan’s directional Debut Locked

Shahrukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan is going to make his directional debut with a web series set on the Indian film industry background and it is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment. The web series is titled Stardom and Aryan is the director and writer of the series and he is going to be the showrunner.

Stardom is currently in the pre-production stage. It’s going to be a 6-episode show and more details about it to be revealed soon. Aryan Khan was recently seen sharing the screen with his father Shah Rukh Khan in an advertorial campaign for DyvolIX. On the flip side, Stardom producers Red Chillies are the producers of Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan film.