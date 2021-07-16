That lucky room in Gandhi Bhavan

The room that Telangana PCC chief Revanth Reddy is occupying is now the centre of attraction in the Gandhi Bhavan. There is great craze around the room as the vastu experts are suggesting that whoever occupies this room will go places. They say the person will rise to newer heights in his career.

In fact the corner room in the Gandhi Bhavan near the East gate was where Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka used to sit. He has now become the Congress legislature party leader. Earlier, Kusum Kumar used to sit in the same room. He was elevated to the AICC and is now an important person in the AICC coterie. He plays mediator in dispute and moderator in debates.

Earlier, even Revanth Reddy used this room as his chamber as the Telangana Pradesh Congress Working Committee president. In fact, Revanth strongly believes that this room is lucky for him. Several astrologers and Vastu experts too have suggested that Revanth turn this room into his chambers as the PCC chief. Accordingly, Revanth got several changes made in the room and has converted this into his chamber.

While Uttam Kumar Reddy was the PCC chief, he used the second room from the eastern corner as his office. During his time, the Congress Party was always on the downward spiral and suffered defections and dissensions, say Vastu experts. Revanth’s term will see new surge of energy in the party as he is occupying the right room. Soon after his name was announced as the PCC chief, Revanth got several modifications done to the Gandhi Bhavan. A lot of rooms were refurbished and a new east gate was opened. Revanth Reddy is said to be using this entry to reach his chamber.