Kishan Reddy-Komatireddy meet: Still the talk of the town

One leader who has not yet reconciled to Revanth Reddy’s elevation as the Telangana PCC chief is Komatireddy Venkat Reddy. He was a strong contender for the TPCC post and lobbied hard by camping in Delhi for days on end. However, the proverbial lady luck smiled on Revanth Reddy and Komatireddy had to return empty-handed.

Ever since, he is back in the state, he is fretting and fuming. He has not congratulated Revanth so far. In fact, he said Revanth was a small child before him. He did not attend Revanth swearing-in. But more than all these things, it is his meeting with Union Minister and BjP leader G Kishan Reddy that is making waves. The political circles are still talking about this. They are debating as to what is the real import of this meeting.

Though Komatireddy says that he has met only to congratulate Kishan Reddy on his elevation as a cabinet minister due to the long-standing friendship, not many seem to agree. They feel that this meeting could set off a series of political developments in Telangana that could seriously impact the state. Some say that Komatireddy’s brother Rajagopal Reddy is already in touch with the BJP and has repeatedly made pro-BJP noises. Even after Revanth Reddy’s elevation, Rajagopal Reddy made pro-BJP statements.

Given all these, political pundits feel that there is more to Kishan Reddy – Komatireddy meet than meets the eye. This could be the beginning of a new political alignment, they feel. While both Kishan Reddy and Komatireddy have claimed that it was just a courtesy call, tongues are wagging about the political timing of the meet. Is something serious cooking between Komatireddy and the BJP? Let’s wait and watch this space.