The Great Pre-Wedding Show Movie Review

Telugu360 Rating: 2.5/5

Young actor Thiruveer has impressed the Telugu audience with Masooda. He has taken his time and did The Great Pre-Wedding Show, an interesting film made on a strict budget. The film has a simple plot and it is a comic entertainer which is a satire on the pre-wedding shoots happening these days. The film released today and here is the review of the film:

Story:

Ramesh (Thiruveer) owns a photo studio in a small village and Ramu (Rohan) is his assistant. They are experts in pre-wedding shoots. Anand (Narendra Ravi), an upcoming politician in the village is all set to get married and he approaches Ramesh for the pre-wedding shoot. The deal is signed for Rs 1.5 lakhs and Ramesh completes the shoot in two days. But Ramu misplaces the memory card containing the pictures from the pre-wedding shoot of Anand. The rest of The Great Pre-Wedding Show is all about the hurdles Ramesh and Ramu face in this journey and what happens next forms the story of the film.

Analysis:

The entire story of The Great Pre-Wedding Show is narrated in the trailer. The audience will come to the theatre with an expectation about the content and the genre. The director starts the film with the conflict and the film starts on an entertaining note. The episodes of the pre-wedding shoot are well picturized and narrated. The new bride and groom look apt and the scenes are quite relatable. The ice cream episode along with Devara movie step are hilarious on screen. The real tension starts after the memory card gets misplaced. Ramu’s entertainment is decent and it offers enough smiles. The interval episode comes with a twist and the first half is decent with passable fun and entertainment.

It is quite tough to deal with the second half for a film like The Great Pre-Wedding Show. But the director banks on entertainment. The episodes between Anand and Hema (Teena) are quite entertaining. The entire story happens in a limited premise but it is never boring. Though some of the episodes are quite slow, The Great Pre-Wedding Show is packed with fun throughout the film. The climax portions too are thoroughly impressive and the film ends on a positive note. The film does justice for the title.

Performances:

Thiruveer looked natural and he impressed the audience with his performance in The Great Pre-Wedding Show. He never behaved like a lead actor and he impressed like a character in the film. Teena is the leading lady and she too performed well. She was presented like a girl next door and she was fit in the role. The new bride and groom had crucial roles and they played them with perfection. Rohan has an important role and he was good in the attempt. All the actors looked apt in their roles.

The director and producer should be appreciated for picking up a script like The Great Pre-Wedding Show. The director handled the entertainment well in the film. A sensitive point is well narrated without any vulgar episodes and the fun was clean. The locations are realistic along with the photo studio set up. The songs are well placed and they are well shot. The background score looked decent. The film is made on a strict budget. The Great Pre-Wedding Show is a decent attempt and it can be given a watch this weekend if you keep your expectations low.

