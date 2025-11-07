The GirlFriend Review – Honest Attempt !

The Girlfriend Movie Review

Telugu360 Rating: 2.5/5

Story:

Bhooma Devi, a postgraduate student in English Literature, falls for Vikram (Dheekshit Shetty). But his possessive and controlling nature soon takes a toll, leading to the breakup. Adding to her emotional distress is her father’s aggressive behavior, which leaves her with no one to turn to. The rest of the film follows how this seemingly fragile woman manages to endure and overcome the pressures imposed by the men around her.

Analysis:

The film starts off on a strong note. The first half, set in a familiar college environment, gradually gains emotional depth through well-written female characters. The dynamic between Bhooma (Rashmika Mandanna) and Durga (Anu Emmanuel) is especially striking, with a theatre scene that stands out. The background score genuinely enhances the scenes. That said, the slow, dialogue-heavy pace might not resonate with younger audiences.

After the interval, the movie peaks for a solid 20 minutes – the drama intensifies and emotions land well. But soon after, the momentum dips. The director lingers too long on static shots of Bhooma, which don’t add much to the story. While the core conflict is organic and grounded in reality, the storytelling lacks urgency. The climax helps recover some ground – Bhooma’s act of defiance is effective and hits home. Director-actor Rahul Ravindran, who also plays the HOD, delivers a few meaningful moments aimed at women, though a stronger twist or subplot in the second half could’ve lifted the engagement further.

Overall, there are emotionally impactful moments, Rashmika delivers a solid performance, and the music sets the right tone. On the downside, the very slow pacing and narrow narrative focus limit the film’s wider appeal.

Performances:

• Rashmika Mandanna as Bhooma embodies the role, delivering her emotional scenes – especially in the theatre, under the shower, and during the climax with real conviction.

• Anu Emmanuel as Durga handles her part well.

• Rao Ramesh brings intensity to the role of Bhooma’s father.

• Dheekshit Shetty is believable as the possessive and dominating Vikram.

• Rohini Molleti, though on screen briefly, makes a strong impression.

Positives:

• A film made with the right intent told from a woman’s perspective, touching on themes like possessiveness, survival, and standing up for oneself.

• The music and background score add to the emotional depth.

• The climax is rewarding Bhooma’s resistance feels powerful and satisfying.

Negatives:

• The extremely slow pace may test the patience of younger or more mainstream viewers.

• There’s some narrative drag, prolonged shots of the lead that don’t contribute much to the plot.

• The second half could’ve used a fresh twist or subplot to maintain the early intensity.

Verdict:

The Girlfriend is a sincere, emotionally-driven film – a worthy watch for women and for anyone who prefers serious storytelling over commercial entertainment. With strong performances and meaningful themes, it delivers some heartfelt moments. But its sluggish narrative and untapped potential stop it from making a stronger impact.

