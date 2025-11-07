x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Sharwanand New Look
Sharwanand New Look
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
View all stories
Home > Movie Reviews

The GirlFriend Review – Honest Attempt !

Published on November 7, 2025 by krishna

TRENDING

image
Chikiri From Peddi: Dance Spectacle Only Charan Can Deliver
image
Microsoft Leads ₹1,772 Crore Quantum Leap in Amaravati
image
The Great Pre-Wedding Show Movie Review
image
GlobeTrotter in Climax Shoot Mode
image
The GirlFriend Review – Honest Attempt !

The GirlFriend Review – Honest Attempt !

The GirlFriend Movie Review

The Girlfriend Movie Review

Telugu360 Rating: 2.5/5

Story:

Bhooma Devi, a postgraduate student in English Literature, falls for Vikram (Dheekshit Shetty). But his possessive and controlling nature soon takes a toll, leading to the breakup. Adding to her emotional distress is her father’s aggressive behavior, which leaves her with no one to turn to. The rest of the film follows how this seemingly fragile woman manages to endure and overcome the pressures imposed by the men around her.

Analysis:

The film starts off on a strong note. The first half, set in a familiar college environment, gradually gains emotional depth through well-written female characters. The dynamic between Bhooma (Rashmika Mandanna) and Durga (Anu Emmanuel) is especially striking, with a theatre scene that stands out. The background score genuinely enhances the scenes. That said, the slow, dialogue-heavy pace might not resonate with younger audiences.

After the interval, the movie peaks for a solid 20 minutes – the drama intensifies and emotions land well. But soon after, the momentum dips. The director lingers too long on static shots of Bhooma, which don’t add much to the story. While the core conflict is organic and grounded in reality, the storytelling lacks urgency. The climax helps recover some ground – Bhooma’s act of defiance is effective and hits home. Director-actor Rahul Ravindran, who also plays the HOD, delivers a few meaningful moments aimed at women, though a stronger twist or subplot in the second half could’ve lifted the engagement further.

Overall, there are emotionally impactful moments, Rashmika delivers a solid performance, and the music sets the right tone. On the downside, the very slow pacing and narrow narrative focus limit the film’s wider appeal.

Performances:

Rashmika Mandanna as Bhooma embodies the role, delivering her emotional scenes – especially in the theatre, under the shower, and during the climax with real conviction.
Anu Emmanuel as Durga handles her part well.
Rao Ramesh brings intensity to the role of Bhooma’s father.
Dheekshit Shetty is believable as the possessive and dominating Vikram.
Rohini Molleti, though on screen briefly, makes a strong impression.

Positives:

A film made with the right intent told from a woman’s perspective, touching on themes like possessiveness, survival, and standing up for oneself.
The music and background score add to the emotional depth.
The climax is rewarding Bhooma’s resistance feels powerful and satisfying.

Negatives:

The extremely slow pace may test the patience of younger or more mainstream viewers.
There’s some narrative drag, prolonged shots of the lead that don’t contribute much to the plot.
The second half could’ve used a fresh twist or subplot to maintain the early intensity.

Verdict:

The Girlfriend is a sincere, emotionally-driven film – a worthy watch for women and for anyone who prefers serious storytelling over commercial entertainment. With strong performances and meaningful themes, it delivers some heartfelt moments. But its sluggish narrative and untapped potential stop it from making a stronger impact.

Telugu360 Rating: 2.5/5

Next GlobeTrotter in Climax Shoot Mode Previous Bigg Boss Telugu 9: New Rebel, New Drama & Captaincy Race Gets Intense
else

TRENDING

image
Chikiri From Peddi: Dance Spectacle Only Charan Can Deliver
image
GlobeTrotter in Climax Shoot Mode
image
Keerthy Suresh lines up Six New Films

Latest

image
Chikiri From Peddi: Dance Spectacle Only Charan Can Deliver
image
Microsoft Leads ₹1,772 Crore Quantum Leap in Amaravati
image
The Great Pre-Wedding Show Movie Review
image
GlobeTrotter in Climax Shoot Mode
image
The GirlFriend Review – Honest Attempt !

Most Read

image
Microsoft Leads ₹1,772 Crore Quantum Leap in Amaravati
image
Big Shock for BRS Ahead of Jubilee Hills Bypoll: Maganti Family Rift Rocks the Party
image
Government Approves Plans for New Districts and Revenue Divisions

Related Articles

Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event Sharwanand New Look Samantha Diwali Bash 2025 Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025 Allu Family @ Diwali 2025 Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026 Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree