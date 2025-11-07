x
GlobeTrotter in Climax Shoot Mode

Published on November 7, 2025 by sankar

SS Rajamouli and his team have recently resumed the shoot of SSMB29 which is called GlobeTrotter. Varanasi is the title that is strongly speculated and the title glimpse will be out on November 15th in a grand event. The team is currently shooting the key climax sequences of GlobeTrotter and Rajamouli himself announced the news. A massive set has been constructed in Ramoji Film City for the shoot and Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra, Prithviraj Sukumaran are shooting for the climax portions.

The first look of Prithviraj Sukumaran also will be out today. The team will also announce several updates from GlobeTrotter this week. More than one lakh fans will participate in the GlobeTrotter event on November 15th that will take place in Ramoji Film City. KL Narayana is the producer of this mega budget attempt and rumors say that the film will release in 2027. Keeravani is scoring the music. Mahesh Babu has dedicated a long time for GlobeTrotter.

