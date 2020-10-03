Theatre owners in Hyderabad gear up for screening movies

More than six months after the Centre imposed a lockdown due to Covid-19 pandemic, the central government has eased curbs permitting more activities including opening up cinemas, theatres and multiplexes with up to 50% of their seating capacity from October 15.

With the central government’s easing of curbs, the theatre owners are gearing up to open cinema halls in Hyderabad. The theatre owners held a meeting on Saturday. In the meeting held at Sudarshan Theatre, the Telangana Theatre Owners Association discussed various modalities on opening the cinema halls in the city. They discussed various measures needed to be taken to open the cinema halls which had to bear the massive blow triggered by the coronavirus pandemic. The lockdown has brought the entire film industry to a standstill with losses mounting with each passing day.

The Telangana Theatre Owners Association had a detailed discussion on distribution of tickets, use of sanitizers and various other measures to ensure the safety of movie goers. As per the central government guidelines, theatre owners can screen movies only with 50 percent occupancy. The theatre owners association discussed if alternative seating arrangements should be made. Usage of UV bins for sanitising cash, placement of automatic thermal screening, fumigation of seats after every show, provisions for contact-less ticketing and alternative seating were some of the important measures that were discussed in the meeting.

The Telangana government is yet to give official orders on whether or not the businesses can start functioning again. The last big ticket movies that were released in theatres include Alavaikuntapuramuloo, Sarileru Neekevvaru and Bheeshma the lockdown in March.