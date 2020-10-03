AIIMS panel’s report on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death

The panel of experts from AIIMS told that Sushant Singh Rajput was not murdered and it is a case of suicide. The panel submitted a report to the officials of CBI and they dismissed the theories of strangling or poisoning. The Mumbai cops through Cooper Hospital confirmed that it was a suicide. After the CBI took up the investigation, the agency wanted the AIIMS panel to probe into the matter. The panel completed the examination and submitted the report to the officials of CBI.

The CBI officials will continue with the investigation. The 45 days of investigation brought no evidence but the aspects are still open. They seized the laptop, digital camera, two mobile phones and hard drives of Sushant Singh Rajput. The family of Sushant Singh Rajput claims that Rhea Chakraborty medicated Sushant and exploited him financially. The actress is arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau after they traced the drug angle in the case.