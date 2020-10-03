Shekhawat assures support for Balaji Sagar reservoir construction

Union Minister for Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat assured on Saturday gave an assurance for the construction of Balaji Sagar reservoir for supply of drinking water to Tirumala hill shrine.

The construction of Balaji Sagar reservoir will help in supplying drinking water needs in Tirumala. Currently, water from four dams including Papavinasanam, Kumaradhar-Pasupudhara, Akasaganga and Gogarbham is not able to meet the drinking water requirements in Tirumala.

Shekhawat who offered prayers at Tirumala Srivari temple along with state Water Resources minister Anilkumar Yadav assured the state government for the construction of Balaji Sagar reservoir. At Tirumala, he was received by TTD trust board chairman Y V Subba Reddy and additional EO A V Dharma Reddy. Shekhawat’s visit to Tirumala comes days after he recovered from Covid-19. The Jal Shakti Minister is the chairman of the Apex Council. The Apex Council meeting to resolve the disputes over river water sharing between the states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana was postponed after he tested positive for Covid-19. The next Apex Council meeting is scheduled on October 6 to resolve the disputes over river water sharing between the states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.