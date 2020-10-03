Jagan turning tables on KCR on Rayalaseema Lift

The BJP Telangana leaders were the first to object to the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Project launched by the Jaganmohan Reddy government. It eventually led to the Centre calling for the Apex Council meeting to resolve the water sharing dispute. For several weeks now, Telangana CM KCR has been at daggers drawn with the Modi-Shah duo in national politics. KCR has opposed even the fixing of meters on agricultural pumpsets which was put as one of the conditions for Centre’s financial approvals.

Amid this, AP CM Jaganmohan Reddy is changing his gameplans swiftly to outsmart foes and friends alike. After all, politics is a game of survival of the smartest. Though KCR is many years senior to him, Jagan Reddy is now going ahead to beat his ‘Big Brother’ in his own game. AP CM is taking full advantage of the differences between the TRS and the BJP to secure the unofficial nod from the Centre for his prestigious Rayalaseema Lift project.

Apex Council meeting is slated for October 6. Much of this, AP has given a warm reception to Jal Sakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat at Tirumala.

The Union Minister has promised justice to both the States as per the permissibility and legality of the disputed projects. The question is whether the BJP will allow KCR win the dispute over Rayalaseema Lift project now.