After BB3, Balakrishna planning BBB?

Nandamuri Balakrishna needs to score a massive hit to bounce back after a series of flops. The actor is busy with Boyapati Srinu’s next which is called with the tag BB3. The shoot commences in November and is expected to release for summer 2021. There are several rumors about his next film and Balakrishna is holding talks with several filmmakers. The latest news we hear is that Balayya is all set to take up BBB.

Balakrishna will work with B Gopal in his next and top writer Burra Saimadhav is busy with the script. Balayya promised a film for B Gopal but the veteran director could not convince Balakrishna with the script. Sai Madhav Burra penned a powerful story for Balakrishna and the narration will take place in the next couple of days. If things fall in the right place, the film starts rolling next year once Balakrishna is done with Boyapati’s film. VV Vinayak too is working on a script that suits Balakrishna. Vinayak will start the project once he is done with Lucifer remake featuring Chiranjeevi.