Rajamouli reveals about his new homework for RRR

SS Rajamouli is completely focused on his next film RRR. The film has NTR and Ram Charan playing the lead roles. The shoot of RRR resumes this month and the necessary arrangements are currently made. Rajamouli during his recent interaction said that they have done enough homework to shoot for the movie during this pandemic season. He said that teams are formed to supervise the departments and the responsibilities. All the crew who are interacting with the lead actors and technicians underwent coronavirus tests and are under isolation.

Special arrangements are made on the sets to keep the atmosphere positive and hygienic. The schedules are perfectly planned but Rajamouli said that he is not aware of the time it takes as the conditions are different. The release date of RRR will be finalized only after the completion of the shoot. Rajamouli said that the upcoming schedule will commence in Hyderabad and the lead actress Alia Bhatt is very much interested to join the sets. Olivia Morris, Ajay Devgn and Samuthirakani play other pivotal roles in RRR.