Crucial change in Mahesh’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata

Superstar Mahesh Babu is expected to shoot for his upcoming movie Sarkaru Vaari Paata from November. Parasuram is the director and Keerthy Suresh is rumored to play the leading lady. The makers are in talks with top cinematographer PS Vinod for the film. Vinod is currently occupied with the shoot of Vakeel Saab and with the delay in the shoot, he missed the opportunity of Sarkaru Vaari Paata.

Madhi has been finalized as the cinematographer for Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The team is currently in USA finalizing the locations. The USA schedule of the film will take place for 45 days and the unit will return back in January. The rest of the portions will be shot in India. Thaman is composing the music and Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus are the producers. The film is aimed for Dasara 2021 release.