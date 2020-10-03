Bigg boss tidbits: Makers create confusion to avoid damage due to leaks

Bigg boss season 4 Telugu is garnering top TRP ratings on par with IPL despite having no top celebrity in the house. However, there has been one complaint on the show regarding the leakage of details about eviction through social media. It seems Bigg boss makers are now able to create confusion in social media regarding this.

Leakage problem causing damage to the show :

On the first weekend, Surya Kiran got evicted. But social media announced it a day before the episode was telecast. The next weekend, Karate Kalyani got evicted but everyone predicted on the day of her nominations itself that she will be evicted during this. All this has been making the audience lose interest in the episode. Bigg boss makers started taking precautions from 3rd week onwards. Till the last day, there was confusion about the eviction. Though most of the audience who watch the show predicted Mehboob to pack the bags, it was Devi who left the house, courtesy anti-fans of TV9. Even social media was also divided till the last moment about the eviction.

Makers trying their best since 3rd week:

Now, this week also there has been divided opinion on the eviction. While a section of the audience predict Mehaboob to pack the bags this time because of his arrogance and the mistake during switch coin, another section of social media is reporting that Swathi Deekshit is going to be evicted. It seems Bigg boss makers successfully blocked the channels through which leakge of information has been happening. As the information is blocked, now social media is depending purely on predictions based on the game and so confused to conclude who will be evicted this week.

Mehboob or Swathi or both:

On the day of nominations, people predicted that Sohail, Mehboob, and Swathi are part of the bottom 3 contestants this week, though the order may vary. However, Sohail seems to be in the safe zone now despite his anger at other contestants. Though he is safe for this week, his anger may cause him damage in future weeks.

Mehboob was supposed to leave last week itself. But as per reports, a section of the audience (whether they watch the show or not), wanted Devi to get eliminated and voted for Mehboob on the last day. This saved Mehboob last week. But this week also he is in nominations and he got negative feedback this week too. He is likely to get eliminated.

Swathi Deekshit joined the house as a wild card just a week ago. She couldn’t build her vote base yet. So, she also has a high chance of getting eliminated.

As there are too many contestants in the house now, there is a possibility of double elimination too. In that case, both Mehboob and Swathi may leave the house.

We will have to wait until the episode to know who will leave the house this week.