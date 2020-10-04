Bigg boss today: Swathi evicted from the house.

Usually, Sunday is the day of eviction in the Bigg boss house. But today Swati Dixit got eliminated from the house. Details as below.

The court task:

Before the elimination process, there was a task played in the house. Each of the housemates will get a chance to act as a police inspector. They can accuse one person in the house and file an FIR by giving proper reasons. The accused can defend himself or request any housemate to act as a lawyer on behalf of them. The rest of the housemates will act as a jury and decide whether the accused can be acquitted or convicted. This task was boring for most of the parts except for a few cases.

Monal’s outburst after Divi’ comments:

Even though this task was in a lighter vein for most of the time, Divi vs Monal’s verbal war resulted in an outburst of Monal and some serious emotions. Divi narrated a funny incident in which she teased Abhijit to Nagarjuna. She said that, in the storeroom, Monal told Abhijt that she “likes” him but most of the time she spends time with Akhil. She further added after Akhil goes to bed, she comes and talks to Abhijeet indicating Monal is playing a double game. This all shocked Monal. She later conveyed to Nagarjuna that what Divi said is partially true and her statements are nothing but an assassination of her character.

Monal clarified that ‘THERE IS NO TRIANGLE STORY WITH AKHIL AND ABHIJIT FOR HER AND SHE IS COMFORTABLE WITH AKHIL ONLY“. But Divi stood strong on her words and told there are no kids in the house.

Avinash’s ‘Pulihora’ with Ariyana:

Out of the other scenarios during this task, one that entertained the audience was Avinash’s discussion with Nagarjuna. The host asked him what did he write on the Sofa to communicate to Ariyana. He also mentioned the hugs of Avinash and Ariyana. Avinash reacted very funnily on this and that brought the house down. Finally, he admitted that he wrote ‘You are cool’ on the sofa to communicate to Ariyana.

Swathi Dixit eliminated:

In a rather surprising twist, Swathi Dixit is eliminated today and none of the other housemates nominated are saved yet, indicating the possibility of a double eviction. Swathi was nominated by Amma Rajasekhar and it was just her first week in the house. But to her bad luck, she had to leave so early from the house.

We need to wait and see if there is a double eviction this week.