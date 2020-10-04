All eyes on Jagan-Modi meet amid reports of judicial reforms

Sooner than later, the High Court of Telangana and other courts in the State are expected to speed up hearings for speedy disposal of cases relating to high-profile people’s representatives. The Chief Justice of Telangana is already said to have decided to act swiftly as per the instructions of the Supreme Court of India. This has triggered rumours that in the next one or two months, there is a likelihood of regular court hearings on the cases involving AP Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy.

Some reports indicate that daily hearings may also be taken up for expeditious disposal of cases involving serious offences under the money laundering laws and the like. As it is, Jagan Reddy would have to appear before the courts on a regular basis once the courts begin the reforms with seriousness. His cases are before the CBI special court in Hyderabad, which makes it very difficult for him. Already, the AP CM has been asked to personally appear before the court. Thanks to Covid, he has got some relief from personal weekly appearances.

Amid this, CM Jagan is heading back to Delhi tomorrow. He is given an appointment to meet with Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday. The Chief Minister is reaching Delhi a day in advance. Only a few days ago, Jagan Reddy met with Amit Shah but the outcome of this visit was not officially briefed to the press by the YCP leaders. This time also, there is no word on the agenda for Jagan’s coming meet with the PM.

YCP circles say that the CM may ask for the CBI enquiry into the alleged irregularities in Amaravati Capital constructions. This is crucial for shifting Capital to Visakhapatnam.