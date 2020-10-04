Tamannaah tested positive for Coronavirus

Milky beauty Tamannaah returned back to Hyderabad recently and is all set to start the work of her next project. The actress is tested positive for coronavirus today and is admitted to a private hospital in the city. The actress is preparing for the shoot of a talk show for Aha and is set to join the sets of Gurtunda Seethakalam soon. Tamannaah’s parents are tested positive for coronavirus two months ago and they recovered completely. Tamannaah stayed with her parents for the past six months and returned to Hyderabad recently. Wishing Tamannaah Bhatia a speedy recovery.

