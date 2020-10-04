KCR ready for a do or die battle with ‘baqwaas’ BJP

Telangana CM and TRS boss K Chandrasekhara Rao has sounded the bugle of war against the rival BJP. He is now going to extreme lengths to target the Modi-Shah regime. KCR openly accused the Modi rule of conspiring and bringing down the non-BJP Governments in different States. It happened in Goa and Karnataka. But, they miserably failed in Rajasthan and Maharashtra. KCR’s comments come at a time when his relations with the BJP are deteriorating day by day.

Since Bandi Sanjay became BJP Telangana President, the confrontation has increased several fold between the TRS and the BJP. Now, KCR is giving all indications that his party is prepared for a do or die battle with the BJP Government at the Centre.

KCR’s latest comment is that the BJP is running a ‘baqwaas’ (rubbish) Government in Delhi. Ninety per cent of its programmes and promises are mere trash. The Centre has become totally undependable. It is not resolving long pending river water disputes between Telangana and different States. As a result, Telangana people are losing heavily.

KCR’s contention is that his party to the BJP is not reciprocated enough. Not just that, the Centre is not giving support to Telangana now. KCR says that the BJP has not done anything for Telangana in the past six months. He further says that his appeals for allocation of river waters to Telangana as per the tribunals and as per the Reorganisation Act were ignored by the BJP. Analysts say that all is not well for the KCR regime considering its differences with the Centre reaching a boiling point.