Jagan should clarify on Rs 2,610 Cr benami transactions: TDP

The Kakinada SEZ multi-crore transactions are becoming a focal point now. TDP leader Yanamala Ramakrishnudu is demanding the Jaganmohan Reddy Government to make sure that Rs. 1,000 Cr additional compensation would be paid to the farmers here. Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy should break his silence on the benami transactions. Over Rs. 2,610 Cr worth transactions took place in the SEZ of which at least Rs. 1,000 Cr should be paid to the farmers. The Chief Minister should take steps to help the farmers if he was not having any links to the benami transactions. Each farmer should be paid at least Rs. 10 lakh. There was severe opposition among the local public to the setting up of the bulk drug industry in Kakinada. Many fishermen’s families would lose their livelihoods because of the pollution that would be emitted by this industry.

Mr. Ramakrishnudu demanded that special financial assistance should be paid to the fishermen whose lives would be endangered. Jetties should be set up on either side of the port there in order to help the fishermen to go fishing in the sea. Unfortunately, many families dependent on the local hatcheries would also be deprived of their livelihoods because of the bulk drug industry. All they belong to the average middle class and lower middle class families. The Government should also do justice to these families.

Mr. Ramakrishnudu demanded that share should be given to the local people in the Aurobindo Infra income. The Government should withdraw plans to set up the bulk drug industry. Jagan Reddy’s silence was reason enough for the benami transactions that took place in this deal. If the CM has no interests in this deal, why is he not ordering for compensation to the farmers and locals?

The TDP leader urged the Central Government to intervene and hold an inquiry into the benami transactions into the Kakinada SEZ deal. The inquiry should be done under the new benami transactions prohibition laws. The TDP would soon complain to the Centre on these benami transactions.