There’s no enough land in Amaravati: Minister Kodali

Opposition leaders are accusing CM Jaganmohan Reddy of double standards on the land pooling for Amaravati Capital. Before elections, Jagan favoured 30,000 acres but after coming to power, he said that so much land is not necessary. Amid this, Minister Kodali Nani came out with an interesting argument of his own. He says that Jagan actually talked about availability of 30,000 acres government land. But instead, Chandrababu acquired 33,000 acres of private lands from the Amaravati farmers. Most of this land has gone under roads. Naidu has given some land to private institutions. Some land is to be given to farmers towards their share in the form of plots.

Kodali says that now, far less land is available now in Amaravati to build the capital there. At the same time, he asked why the TDP leaders are making such big fuss out of the chief minister’s statement. No final decision is taken yet. But Chandrababu Naidu and his party leaders are raising needless hue and cry. The Minister said that opposition leaders have no useful work to do which is why they are making controversy out of nothing. The farmers need not worry as CM has talked about the development of Amaravati as well.