This is what happens when a factional leader becomes CM: Kanna

BJP state president Kanna Laxminarayana on Friday condemned the removal of state election commissioner Ramesh Kumar calling it unconstitutional, but said it was a predictable decision from the Jagan government as the chief minister believes in politics of vengeance.

“This is a classic example of what happens when a factional leader becomes the chief minister of the state. We have seen the kind of violence never seen before ahead of the civic body elections. Jagan is intolerant, authoritarian and an autocratic who goes to any extent to decimate his political rivals. He is an immature politician who crippled the economy of the state by resorting to unilateral decisions of revisiting and reversing the vital contracts and policies of the previous regime. He abolished the legislative council to satisfy his ego,” he said.

The BJP leader said vendetta politics has taken a more crude form. “The ruling party legislators are resorting to physical attacks, harassments with police cases and coercing defections,” he said.