This poor condition of roads reflect dirty rule of Jagan, says Lokesh

On passing through the road from Palakonda to Kurupam in Srikakulam district on Tuesday to take part in the ongoing ‘Sankharavam’ programme, TDP general secretary, Nara Lokesh, said that this poor condition of roads clearly reflect the dirty rule of Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Later, in a press note released on the bad condition of the roads in the State Lokesh said “when I inquired from the local people there they said that the contractor left the works half-finished as the State Government did not pay his bills.” At least Rs 1.8 lakh cr dues are to be cleared for the contractors who completed their works in various parts of the State and thus they are refusing to complete even the works which are still pending, Lokesh said.

Lokesh said that the ruling party leaders are interested only in looting the State rather than development. What else is needed which clearly reflects the dirty rule of Jagan, the TDP general secretary said in the press note.