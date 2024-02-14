x
Megastar off to USA

Published on February 14, 2024 by

Megastar off to USA

Megastar Chiranjeevi recovered from a knee injury and he completed two schedules of his upcoming film Vishwambara. Taking a short break from work, Megastar Chiranjeevi flew off to USA along with his wife for a short vacation. Chiranjeevi is honoured with Padma Vibhushan and he was delighted with the gesture. Chiranjeevi will be felicitated by his fans in California on February 18th. He will be back to Hyderabad in ten days and he will join the next schedule of Vishwambara in March.

Vishwambara is said to be the costliest film made in his career and it is a socio fantasy film laced with loads of entertainment. Trisha is the leading lady and the actress joined the sets of the film recently. The other heroines from the film are yet to be announced. MM Keeravani scores the music and UV Creations are the producers. Vishwambara is announced for January 10th, 2025 release.

