Remuneration Constraints in Tollywood

The OTT players are hesitant to buy all the films for high prices. The quotes for the digital rights came down badly and the satellite rights have seen a steep decline over the years. At this time, the Hindi deals too are not encouraging and the producers are facing a huge financial stress. Some of the producers are raising their voices against the actors who are quoting big remunerations. Some of the films are kept on hold and some others are in talks to get shelved.

After the non-theatrical rights have seen a rise, each and every actor hiked his fee irrespective of the success. All the young actors who are taking Rs 5-6 crores have doubled or tripled their remunerations. Ravi Teja is quoting Rs 30 crores and Nani is taking home above Rs 25 crores. Sharwanand, Gopichand, Naga Chaitanya, Varun Tej and others are demanding more than Rs 10 crores but their closing theatrical shares of their recent films haven’t touched double digits. The producers are slowly turning against the huge remunerations of the actors instead of heading for risks.

On the other side, the distributors are not ready to buy the films and they are ready to release the film on a distribution basis. The theatrical risk too falls on the producer. This is a welcome move from the producers instead of heading for risks. Some of them are offering share in the profits instead of paying big for the actors at this time.