Exclusive: Gopichand and Srinu Vaitla film changes Hands

Srinu Vaitla who delivered a series of hits has been struggling for success. He is working with Gopichand and over 40 percent of the shoot got wrapped up. Venu Donepudi is making his debut as producer and after the first schedule got wrapped up, Harish Peddi of Shine Screens joined the project as co-producer. There are issues between both the producers and both of them walked out of the project as per the latest update. Vishwa Prasad’s People Media Factory took over the project and they will bankroll the film.

Vishwa Prasad will clear all the spends made by the producers. Srinu Vaitla and his team had long meetings and People Media Factory is quite interested to come on board for the film. The film was shot in Europe and Manali. Kavya Thapar is the leading lady and Chaitan Bharadwaj is the music director. The film releases post summer. Gopichand is done with the shoot of Bhima and the film releases on March 8th.