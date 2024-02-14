Mythri Makers Announce A Content Rich Film

Uppena was a medium range movie which ended up as one of the highest grossers that year. Mythri Movie Makers who produced the movie are giving priority to content rich movies, besides making mega budget ventures.

Today, on the occasion of Valentine’s Day, they announced a content-rich movie. Titled 8 Vasantalu, the movie is helmed by Phanindra Narsetti of Manu fame. It discovers the beautiful journey of a young woman for 8 years.

Rose which is symbol of love is seen in the title poster. Tipped to be a coming of age romantic saga, the movie produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar has some young talent of actors and technicians working for it.