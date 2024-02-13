x
Mammootty’s Bramayugam to hit screens globally in Malayalam on February 15, Telugu release soon

Published on February 13, 2024 by

Mammootty’s Bramayugam to hit screens globally in Malayalam on February 15, Telugu release soon

Mammootty, who has consistently redefined the idea of stardom in an unparalleled career spanning five decades, is all set to enthral audiences in a menacing avatar in his upcoming film Bramayugam. Written and directed by “Bhoothakalam”-fame Rahul Sadasivan, the film, produced under Night Shift Studios and YNOT Studios, will hit screens globally in Malayalam on February 15.

Bramayugam, which was to release simultaneously in Telugu, Hindi, Kannada and Tamil languages, will only release in Malayalam initially now due to the popular demand from the audiences to experience the original version first. The creators too believe that the audience is likely to appreciate the film in its original version to begin with, and are confident that it’ll leave audiences spellbound, regardless of the linguistic barriers.

The release date of the dubbed versions of Bramayugam will be announced shortly by the makers. For the uninitiated, the story unfolds in Kerala in an era replete with maya/tantra, where a courtly singer, after narrowly escaping from a slave market, lands in a mysterious mansion. The makers took a brave creative call to film and release the movie entirely and only in black and white.

The trailer of the multilingual film was launched grandly in Abu Dhabi in the presence of Mammootty and other crew. The glimpse, without revealing the plot, promised audiences a compelling concoction of thrills, mystical elements, boasting of great technical finesse and attention to detail. Arjun Ashokan, Sidharth Bharathan, Amalda Liz essay other key roles in the film.

Produced by Chakravarthy Ramachandra and S Sashikanth, Bramayugam has dialogues by T D Ramakrishnan, while Shehnad Jalal (ISC) cranks the camera. Jothish Shankar is the art director for the thriller whose music score is composed by Christo Xavier – whose music for the film has been trending since it’s release.

