Nora Fatehi In Payal Song Shoot
Sonakshi Sinha In Italy trip
Sakshi Malik Haunting Look
Huma Qureshi Perfect Curves
Poonam Pandey Hot In Bikini
Jacqueliene Fernandez Magnetic Look
Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth at Alila Fort Bishangarh
Nails Health Tips
Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Black Saree
Aparna Balamurali Gorgeous Look In Black
Laya’s family Thanksgiving 2024 celebrations
Kavya Thapar Bali Trip
Ashika Ranganath In Miss You Press Meet
AlluArjun ‘s Wild Fire Tour
Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Haldi Ceremony
Citadel Honey Bunny Celebrations
Bluepea tea Health Benefits
Mehreen Pirzada In Pandora Event
Eesha Rebba Feeling the blue hues
Preity Zinta In IPl Auction 2025
Home > Movie News

Exclusive: Varun Tej’s Matka kept on Hold

Published on February 13, 2024 by

Exclusive: Varun Tej’s Matka kept on Hold

Mega Prince Varun Tej has been going through a rough patch and all his recent films ended up as duds. The actor’s upcoming film Operation Valentine is a pan-Indian attempt and is gearing up for March release. He signed a periodic actioner titled Matka which is planned on a massive budget. Karuna Kumar is the director and Meenakshi Chaudhary is the leading lady. As per the update, the makers have kept the project on hold due to budget constraints. The discussions are going on for now but the project is not shelved.

The producers tried to close the non-theatrical deals but the quotes are quite low. Hence the makers decided to put the shoot on hold for now. The team is reworking on the budgets as the project is not viable considering the deals and the recoveries. The makers will soon approach Varun Tej on slashing down his remuneration for the film. Vyra Entertainment who produced Hi Nanna are the producers. One of the producers Cherukuri Mohan walked out of the project and Ram Talluri’s SRT Entertainments joined Matka before the shoot commenced. Now the shoot of the film was kept on hold and the February, March schedules got canceled.

