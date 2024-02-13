Job calendar will be released every year by coming TDP-Jana Sena govt, Lokesh tells youth

Stating that Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, before coming to power has promised to fill all the vacant posts in the government every year through job calendar but miserably failed to fulfill this promise thus cheating the youth, TDP general secretary, Nara Lokesh, on Tuesday made an appeal to the youth to just wait for two more months. The TDP-Jana Sena combine is going to form the coming government and once the alliance is into power, job calendar will be released every year regularly to fill all the vacant posts in different government wings, Lokesh declared.

For the third consecutive day on Tuesday Lokesh addressed a huge public meeting in Srikakulam district as part of his ‘Sankharavam’ programme. Thanking the TDP activists for having continued to carry the party flag despite false cases being foisted against them, Lokesh said that North Andhra, particularly Srikakulam district, is known for taking revenge against those who deceive them while remembering for lifetime if something good is done for them.

“Jagan has failed on all fronts and did not keep even a single promise made to different sections of society. What happened to the assurance given to the youth on notifying the DSC, fee reimbursement for Backward Classes (BCs) students, pursuing further education abroad, and filling up of 6,500 constable posts every year,” Lokesh asked and said that the people should decide what should be done for him for cheating them by making such false promises.

As the elections are just a couple of months away, he is now announcing the DSC, Lokesh said and added that even the number of posts announced is also much less than the existing vacancies. Is it not deceiving the jobless youth, he asked and made an appeal to the youth to wait for just two more months as the coming TDP-Jana Sena government will fill all the vacant posts.

“Those who have undertaken coaching spending lakhs of rupees should not get disappointed. Also several youth are resorting to suicides as they are not finding an oportunity to get any kind of employment in the prevailing situation in the State,” Lokesh said and asked the unemployed youth to wait only for a couple of months more. “We will come to your rescue. Those who do not get jobs immediately will be paid unemployment allowance till they get jobs,” he stated.

Making a mockery of producing the Tollywood film ‘Yatra-2’ spending crores of rupees by Jagan, Lokesh felt that this ‘Yatra’ is fast turning into ‘antima yatra’ (last journey) for the YSRCP leaders. The TDP national general secretary is of the firm opinion that no one is ready to watch this film even if they are offered a quarter of liquor free of cost.

Asking as to why TDP supremo, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, was sent to jail for 53 days for the no fault of his, Lokesh felt that Jagan will soon be behind bars for looting the State of Rs 1 lakh cr. Lokesh dared Jagan to come for an open debate on his corruption charges. “We are ready for an open debate on the corruption charges you are facing. Are you ready,”Lokesh asked Jagan.

Observing that he comes from a family which is not scared of even bombs, he said how he will get frightened for false cases. Pointing out that cases under non-bailable Sections have been registered against him for carrying the red book, Lokesh dared the State Government to take him into custody if he has committed any mistakes.

Pointing out that Jagan’s own mother and sister do not have faith in him, Lokesh said that he kicked both of them out of the house after coming to power. Regretting that the YSRCP leaders are making highly objectionable comments against Jagan’s sister and APCC president, Sharmila, the TDP national general secretary felt that when there is no security for the family members of Jagan in the YSRCP rule how other women can expect safety and security in this Government.

Lokesh suspected that attempts are being made to privatise the Visakha Steel Plant and said that once the TDP-Jana Sena government is formed after the coming elections, the steel plant will be purchased by the State Government, if necessary, to provide employment to the jobless. The Vamsadhara-Nagavali project works are almost completed during the last TDP regime and once the TDP-Jana Sena is into power in a couple of months the remaining works will also be completed besides taking up other pending works, Lokesh said.

Calling upon the TDP and the Jana Sena activists to meet everyone to take the schemes announced by Chandrababu in the name of ‘Babu Surety-Bhavishyathuku Guarantee’, Lokesh alerted the activists of both the parties to be cautious as the Paytm batch of the YSRCP is trying to bring in differences among them. “The elders of both the parties will decide who should be in the race in the coming polls and it is our duty to work for their victory,” Lokesh told the cadre of both the TDP and the Jana Sena.