Rajinikanth’s Vettaiyan joins Diwali Race

It is not a great start for Rajinikanth this year. His daughter’s film Lal Salaam in which he played a cameo has been struggling to collect minimum numbers at the box-office in all the languages. Rajinikanth has been busy with Vettaiyan, a social drama packed with action. TJ Gnanavel is directing this film and it is nearing completion. Rajinikanth is on a break and he will join the sets of the film this month. The entire shooting part of the film will be completed by the end of March. The makers are in plans to release the film for Diwali season this year and an official announcement for the same will be made soon.

A major portion of the shoot of Vettaiyan took place in Kerala. The film has a terrific cast and several renowned actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Manju Warrior, Rana Daggubati, Ritika Singh, Rao Ramesh, Shaji Chen and others. Rockstar Anirudh is scoring the music and background score for Vettaiyan. Lyca Productions are bankrolling this big-budget attempt.