Nora Fatehi In Payal Song Shoot
Sonakshi Sinha In Italy trip
Sakshi Malik Haunting Look
Huma Qureshi Perfect Curves
Poonam Pandey Hot In Bikini
Jacqueliene Fernandez Magnetic Look
Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth at Alila Fort Bishangarh
Nails Health Tips
Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Black Saree
Aparna Balamurali Gorgeous Look In Black
Laya’s family Thanksgiving 2024 celebrations
Kavya Thapar Bali Trip
Ashika Ranganath In Miss You Press Meet
AlluArjun ‘s Wild Fire Tour
Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Haldi Ceremony
Citadel Honey Bunny Celebrations
Bluepea tea Health Benefits
Mehreen Pirzada In Pandora Event
Eesha Rebba Feeling the blue hues
Preity Zinta In IPl Auction 2025
Movie News

Rajinikanth’s Vettaiyan joins Diwali Race

Published on February 13, 2024 by

Rajinikanth’s Vettaiyan joins Diwali Race

It is not a great start for Rajinikanth this year. His daughter’s film Lal Salaam in which he played a cameo has been struggling to collect minimum numbers at the box-office in all the languages. Rajinikanth has been busy with Vettaiyan, a social drama packed with action. TJ Gnanavel is directing this film and it is nearing completion. Rajinikanth is on a break and he will join the sets of the film this month. The entire shooting part of the film will be completed by the end of March. The makers are in plans to release the film for Diwali season this year and an official announcement for the same will be made soon.

A major portion of the shoot of Vettaiyan took place in Kerala. The film has a terrific cast and several renowned actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Manju Warrior, Rana Daggubati, Ritika Singh, Rao Ramesh, Shaji Chen and others. Rockstar Anirudh is scoring the music and background score for Vettaiyan. Lyca Productions are bankrolling this big-budget attempt.

