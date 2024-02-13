x
Prabhas has change of plans in his Lineup

Published on February 13, 2024 by

Prabhas has change of plans in his Lineup

Top actor Prabhas is busy with multiple projects. The pan-Indian actor loves to work on multiple projects and he releases the project at the right time. He is currently busy with Kalki 2898 AD and Maruthi’s film. He is done with Salaar and the sequel of the film is on cards. Prabhas signed Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit and the film is expected to start rolling from September or October this year. As per the ongoing update, Prabhas has changed his plans. He decided to take up Salaar 2 before commencing the shoot of Spirit.

Prashanth Neel has a commitment for NTR but the top actor is busy with Devara and War 2. Hence he wrapped up the scriptwork of Salaar 2 and the schedules are planned currently. Prabhas will complete the shoot of Kalki 2898 AD by the end of February and he will allocate dates for Salaar 2 in March. The film is aimed for summer 2025 release. Prabhas will shoot for Maruthi’s film and Salaar 2 simultaneously. Maruthi’s film is aimed for Sankranthi 2025 release and Salar 2 will hit the screens in summer next year. Prabhas will have two releases in a gap of three months.

Next Rajinikanth’s Vettaiyan joins Diwali Race Previous Thaman’s touch for Tillu Square
