Thaman’s touch for Tillu Square

Thaman is one of the highest paid music composers and he is busy with several big-budget projects. Thaman is now busy composing the background score for Tillu Square, one of the most awaited summer releases. The film is announced for March 29th release. The shooting portions are wrapped up recently. Siddhu Jonnalagadda and Anupama Parameshwaran are the lead actors and Mallik Ram is the director. Ram Miriyala, Achu Rajamani have composed the songs for this romantic entertainer.

Thaman is working on the background score of the film currently and he is taking handsome remuneration for his work. Tillu Square got delayed several times due to various reasons and is now in the summer race. Sithara Entertainments are the producers and the non-theatrical deals alone left the makers in profits. Sithara Entertainments will release the film on their own through their regular distributors on March 29th.