x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Nails Health Tips
Nails Health Tips
Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Black Saree
Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Black Saree
Aparna Balamurali Gorgeous Look In Black
Aparna Balamurali Gorgeous Look In Black
Laya’s family Thanksgiving 2024 celebrations
Laya’s family Thanksgiving 2024 celebrations
Kavya Thapar Bali Trip
Kavya Thapar Bali Trip
Ashika Ranganath In Miss You Press Meet
Ashika Ranganath In Miss You Press Meet
AlluArjun ‘s Wild Fire Tour
AlluArjun ‘s Wild Fire Tour
Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Haldi Ceremony
Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Haldi Ceremony
Citadel Honey Bunny Celebrations
Citadel Honey Bunny Celebrations
Bluepea tea Health Benefits
Bluepea tea Health Benefits
Mehreen Pirzada In Pandora Event
Mehreen Pirzada In Pandora Event
Eesha Rebba Feeling the blue hues
Eesha Rebba Feeling the blue hues
Preity Zinta In IPl Auction 2025
Preity Zinta In IPl Auction 2025
Sree Leela Unstoppable Show Clicks
Sree Leela Unstoppable Show Clicks
Nabha Natesh At Entity Awards Event
Nabha Natesh At Entity Awards Event
Ananya Nagalla At Srikakulam Sherlock Homes Teaser Launch
Ananya Nagalla At Srikakulam Sherlock Homes Teaser Launch
Pushpa-2 Kochi Event
Pushpa-2 Kochi Event
Rashmika Mandanna In Pushpa2 The Rule Kochi Event
Rashmika Mandanna In Pushpa2 The Rule Kochi Event
Shalini Pandey Pretty Look
Shalini Pandey Pretty Look
Kriti Sanon Pretty Look In Black
Kriti Sanon Pretty Look In Black
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Thaman’s touch for Tillu Square

Published on February 13, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Double Elimination Week 13
image
What if Home Ministry is given to Pawan Kalyan?
image
A Golden Opportunity for Pushpa 2: The Rule
image
Bhagi Bhagi from Drinker Sai is an instant chartbuster
image
Samantha’s Father Passed Away

Thaman’s touch for Tillu Square

Thaman is one of the highest paid music composers and he is busy with several big-budget projects. Thaman is now busy composing the background score for Tillu Square, one of the most awaited summer releases. The film is announced for March 29th release. The shooting portions are wrapped up recently. Siddhu Jonnalagadda and Anupama Parameshwaran are the lead actors and Mallik Ram is the director. Ram Miriyala, Achu Rajamani have composed the songs for this romantic entertainer.

Thaman is working on the background score of the film currently and he is taking handsome remuneration for his work. Tillu Square got delayed several times due to various reasons and is now in the summer race. Sithara Entertainments are the producers and the non-theatrical deals alone left the makers in profits. Sithara Entertainments will release the film on their own through their regular distributors on March 29th.

Next Prabhas has change of plans in his Lineup Previous Five Telugu releases for Valentine’s Day
else

TRENDING

image
A Golden Opportunity for Pushpa 2: The Rule
image
Bhagi Bhagi from Drinker Sai is an instant chartbuster
image
Samantha’s Father Passed Away

Latest

image
Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Double Elimination Week 13
image
What if Home Ministry is given to Pawan Kalyan?
image
A Golden Opportunity for Pushpa 2: The Rule
image
Bhagi Bhagi from Drinker Sai is an instant chartbuster
image
Samantha’s Father Passed Away

Most Read

image
What if Home Ministry is given to Pawan Kalyan?
image
Lagacharla protests: Revanth Sarkar heeds farmers aspirations
image
Leadership and Vision: PM Modi and AP CM Chandrababu Naidu Praised by Pawan Kalyan

Related Articles

Nails Health Tips Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Black Saree Aparna Balamurali Gorgeous Look In Black Laya’s family Thanksgiving 2024 celebrations Kavya Thapar Bali Trip Ashika Ranganath In Miss You Press Meet AlluArjun ‘s Wild Fire Tour Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Haldi Ceremony Citadel Honey Bunny Celebrations Bluepea tea Health Benefits Mehreen Pirzada In Pandora Event Eesha Rebba Feeling the blue hues Preity Zinta In IPl Auction 2025 Sree Leela Unstoppable Show Clicks Nabha Natesh At Entity Awards Event Ananya Nagalla At Srikakulam Sherlock Homes Teaser Launch Pushpa-2 Kochi Event Rashmika Mandanna In Pushpa2 The Rule Kochi Event Shalini Pandey Pretty Look Kriti Sanon Pretty Look In Black