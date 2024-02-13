Five Telugu releases for Valentine’s Day

With Valentine’s Day weekend around, a bunch of Telugu films are heading for re-release. Pawan Kalyan’s super hit film Tholi Prema is hitting the screens tomorrow. Anand Deverakonda and Vaishnavi Chaitanya’s cult super hit film Baby too will have a re-release in a decent number of screens. Dulquer Salman and Mrunal Thakur’s classic film Sita Ramam is heading for release over the weekend. Siddharth’s Oy also will have a release tomorrow and Suriya’s romantic saga Surya S/O Krishnan will also head for re-release tomorrow.

Apart from these, several Hindi films like Mohabattein, Jab We Met and Veer Zaara too are releasing tomorrow. Hollywood super hit film Titanic will also have a grand release tomorrow. This is the first time there are several re-releases over the Valentine’s Day weekend. Sundeep Kishan’s Ooru Peru Bhairavakona is the straight Telugu release over the weekend and the film will have special premieres on February 14th.