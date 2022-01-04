Throw garbage in front of houses if tax not paid: Dharmana

YSRCP MLA from Srikakulam constituency Dharmana Prasada Rao’s comments on garbage tax being imposed by Jagan government in Andhra Pradesh have turned controversial.

Dharmana warned people in Srikakulam town to pay garbage tax. If not, the municipal workers should not lift garbage from such houses and they should throw garbage in front of their homes.

The ruling YSRCP is already coming under fire from all quarters for imposing garbage tax.

The AP government issued orders imposing Rs 120 garbage tax per household per month in municipalities and Rs 30 per month in each household in notified slums in muncipalities.

Dharmana asked what’s the bid deal if government collects just Rs 100 per month towards garbage tax. People want state government to distribute money in the name of welfare schemes but people don’t want to pay taxes. What is this? Dharmana questioned.

Dharmana directed officials and staff in municipalities to ensure people pay garbage tax. His comments went viral on social media platforms with netizens taking a dig at Dharmana for warning people on municipal staff dumping garbage in front of their homes if tax is not paid.