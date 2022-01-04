Prabhas for the first time will be playing a Cop

Young Rebelstar Prabhas is all set to work with Arjun Reddy sensation Sandeep Vanga. The film is titled Spirit and the shoot commences in 2023 once Prabhas is done with his current projects. The film will be an intense action drama and the for the first time, the pan-Indian actor will be seen in the role of a cop. The film’s producer Bhushan Kumar confirmed the news during a recent interview. He is also producing Prabhas’ Adipurush and Prabhas has a tailor-made role in the film told Bhushan Kumar.

Spirit also marks the 25th film of Prabhas and T Series, Bhadrakali Films are the producers. The film will be shot simultaneously in 8 languages and will release in 2024. Prabhas is done with the shoots of Radhe Shyam and Adipurush. He will complete the shoot of Salaar after which he will resume the shoot of Project K. Sandeep Vanga is on a break and he will work with Ranbir Kapoor for Animal in 2022.