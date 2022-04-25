Ticket hike for Acharya in Nizam Region

Megastar Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan starrer Acharya is releasing this Friday. The government of Telangana granted permission for five shows along with ticket hike in the state for a week. The single screens can hike the ticket prices up to Rs 212 and the multiplex would be selling the tickets for Rs 350. The fifth show permission for Acharya is granted for a week. For the non-ac theatres, there would be no change in the admission prices. The new GO will be applicable from April 29th to May 5th.

Acharya is a mass entertainer that is directed by Koratala Siva. The film is carrying good expectations and the theatrical deals are closed for record prices. Matinee Entertainment and Konidela Production Company bankrolled the film. Acharya is expected to get a boost in Andhra Pradesh and the makers applied for the needed permissions.