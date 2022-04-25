Jagan to meet his party leaders on April 27

Chief Minister and the YSR Congress president Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is all set to hold a crucial meeting with his party leaders including ministers, former ministers, MPs, MLAs and others on April 27.

The meeting is all set to decide on the strategy to be followed by the YSR Congress party to retain power in the 2024 elections. Jagan Mohan Reddy had set 160 MLA seats victory as target for the 2024 elections as he is confident of winning the votes because of his popular cash transfer schemes.

It was already said that Jagan Mohan Reddy is forming his 2024 teams both in the party and the government. Accordingly, he had rejigged his cabinet with a new team. He also formed a new team for the party with the appointment of district unit presidents and regional coordinators.

He held talks with some disappointed leaders after the cabinet rejig and set the house in order. Now, he is all set to hold a crucial meeting with all them giving them the party agenda for the next two years.

The ministers and the party leaders will have to work according to the timetable that Jagan Mohan Reddy is set to give them. He had already started his field work. He is visiting the districts and addressing the people.

He is also targeting the opposition TDP and the rival vernacular media. He is not leaving any of them and exposing them and their biased and misleading campaign against him, his party and his government. He is going tough without mincing words. He is going forward hitting everyone hard.

He is expected to tell everyone in the party and the government to target the opposition, the vernacular media and explain what the government has been doing for them for the past three years.

In all likelihood, he is also likely to warn everyone against taking any chance. It is target 2024 and victory 160 for the YSR Congress and Jagan Mohan Reddy, as sources say.