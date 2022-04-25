KGF2 11 days Worldwide Collections

By
ramakrishna
-
0

KGF2 has an excellent second weekend as the film has collected a gross of 152 Cr Worldwide. 11 days gross total of the film now stands at 914 Cr. Distributor share of the film is at 445 Cr.

The film has a good second weekend in the Telugu States whereas very strong in the remaining states be it Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, or North India. The film is racing towards milestones like 150 Cr in Karnataka, and 400 Cr in North India. Including Today Noon shows it has already crossed 50cr gross in Kerala. The film is eyeing 100Cr in Tamil Nadu as well though it depends on the coming week.

In Overseas the film has collected over 21 Million with 6.5 Million from North America, 5.2 Million from Gulf, and 2.7 Million in Australia – New Zealand.

In Comparison with other Pan India films, Baahubali2 has collected 1133 Cr in 11 days and RRR collected 891 Cr in 11 days.

AreaKGF2 11 days Worldwide CollectionsKGF2 8 days Worldwide Collections5 days AP/TS CollectionsKGF2 4 days worldwide collections2 days worldwide collections1st Day CollectionsPre release Business
Nizam37.60 Cr33.85 Cr30.30 Cr27.9 Cr16.70 Cr9.60Cr50 Cr
Ceeded9.45 Cr8.60 Cr7.90 Cr7.30 Cr4.70 Cr2.80Cr20 Cr
UA6.75 Cr6.04 Cr5.33 Cr4.81 Cr2.90 Cr1.70Cr10 Cr
Guntur5.02 Cr4.60 Cr4 Cr3.72 Cr2.27 Cr1.47Cr8 Cr
East4.50 Cr4.07 Cr 3.54 Cr3.20 Cr1.94 Cr1.17Cr8 Cr
West3.17 Cr2.83 Cr2.40 Cr2.16 Cr1.34 Cr0.84Cr7 Cr
Krishna3.70 Cr3.31 Cr2.93 Cr2.67 Cr1.58 Cr0.90Cr6 Cr
Nellore2.01 Cr1.80 Cr1.50 Cr1.35 Cr0.83 Cr0.55Cr3.5 Cr
Total (ap/ts)72.20 Cr (125 Cr Gross)65.1 Cr (107.5 Cr Gross)57.90 Cr53.11 Cr (79 Cr Gross)
32.26 Cr (45 Cr Gross)19.03Cr112.5 Cr
KA80.50 Cr (136 Cr Gross)67.50 Cr (113 Cr Gross)48 Cr (80.5 Cr Gross)27 Cr (44.5 Cr Gross)
TN39.50 Cr (72.2 Cr Gross)27.5 Cr (50.5 Cr Gross)17 Cr (30 Cr Gross)8.5 Cr (15 Cr Gross)
Kerala21.60 Cr (49.8 cr Gross)17.80 Cr (41cr Gross)11.95 Cr (27.5 cr Gross)5.65 Cr (13 cr Gross)
North159 Cr (369 Cr Gross)137 Cr (310 Cr Gross)100 Cr (226 Cr Gross)52 Cr (117 Cr Gross)
Overseas72 Cr (162 Cr Gross)62.5 Cr (140 Cr Gross)44.5 Cr (101 Cr Gross)26.2 Cr (58.5 Cr Gross)
Worldwide444.80 Cr (914 Cr Gross)377.40 Cr (762 Cr Gross) 274.56 Cr (544 Cr Gross)151.61 Cr (293 Cr Gross)

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here