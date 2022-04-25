KGF2 has an excellent second weekend as the film has collected a gross of 152 Cr Worldwide. 11 days gross total of the film now stands at 914 Cr. Distributor share of the film is at 445 Cr.

The film has a good second weekend in the Telugu States whereas very strong in the remaining states be it Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, or North India. The film is racing towards milestones like 150 Cr in Karnataka, and 400 Cr in North India. Including Today Noon shows it has already crossed 50cr gross in Kerala. The film is eyeing 100Cr in Tamil Nadu as well though it depends on the coming week.

In Overseas the film has collected over 21 Million with 6.5 Million from North America, 5.2 Million from Gulf, and 2.7 Million in Australia – New Zealand.

In Comparison with other Pan India films, Baahubali2 has collected 1133 Cr in 11 days and RRR collected 891 Cr in 11 days.

Area KGF2 11 days Worldwide Collections KGF2 8 days Worldwide Collections 5 days AP/TS Collections KGF2 4 days worldwide collections 2 days worldwide collections 1st Day Collections Pre release Business Nizam 37.60 Cr 33.85 Cr 30.30 Cr 27.9 Cr 16.70 Cr 9.60Cr 50 Cr Ceeded 9.45 Cr 8.60 Cr 7.90 Cr 7.30 Cr 4.70 Cr 2.80Cr 20 Cr UA 6.75 Cr 6.04 Cr 5.33 Cr 4.81 Cr 2.90 Cr 1.70Cr 10 Cr Guntur 5.02 Cr 4.60 Cr 4 Cr 3.72 Cr 2.27 Cr 1.47Cr 8 Cr East 4.50 Cr 4.07 Cr 3.54 Cr 3.20 Cr 1.94 Cr 1.17Cr 8 Cr West 3.17 Cr 2.83 Cr 2.40 Cr 2.16 Cr 1.34 Cr 0.84Cr 7 Cr Krishna 3.70 Cr 3.31 Cr 2.93 Cr 2.67 Cr 1.58 Cr 0.90Cr 6 Cr Nellore 2.01 Cr 1.80 Cr 1.50 Cr 1.35 Cr 0.83 Cr 0.55Cr 3.5 Cr Total (ap/ts) 72.20 Cr (125 Cr Gross) 65.1 Cr (107.5 Cr Gross) 57.90 Cr 53.11 Cr (79 Cr Gross)

32.26 Cr (45 Cr Gross) 19.03Cr 112.5 Cr KA 80.50 Cr (136 Cr Gross) 67.50 Cr (113 Cr Gross) 48 Cr (80.5 Cr Gross) 27 Cr (44.5 Cr Gross) TN 39.50 Cr (72.2 Cr Gross) 27.5 Cr (50.5 Cr Gross) 17 Cr (30 Cr Gross) 8.5 Cr (15 Cr Gross) Kerala 21.60 Cr (49.8 cr Gross) 17.80 Cr (41cr Gross) 11.95 Cr (27.5 cr Gross) 5.65 Cr (13 cr Gross) North 159 Cr (369 Cr Gross) 137 Cr (310 Cr Gross) 100 Cr (226 Cr Gross) 52 Cr (117 Cr Gross) Overseas 72 Cr (162 Cr Gross) 62.5 Cr (140 Cr Gross) 44.5 Cr (101 Cr Gross) 26.2 Cr (58.5 Cr Gross) Worldwide 444.80 Cr (914 Cr Gross) 377.40 Cr (762 Cr Gross) 274.56 Cr (544 Cr Gross) 151.61 Cr (293 Cr Gross)